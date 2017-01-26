NORC Poll: Broad worries about potent...

NORC Poll: Broad worries about potential health care loss

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Though "Obamacare" still divides Americans, a majority worries many will lose coverage if the 2010 law is repealed in the nation's long-running political standoff over health care. A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 56 percent of U.S. adults are "extremely" or "very" concerned that many will lose health insurance if the health overhaul is repealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 8 min Duck Fumfum 12
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia 23 min Duck Fumfum 8
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 36 min Duck Fumfum 76,034
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr Skyaisha 7,095
News Monitoring prescriptions 1 hr Guest 8
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 3 hr Chase 257
News More white, Native Americans dying early, study... 3 hr NWO 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC