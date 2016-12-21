Newfoundland man with schizophrenia thought he was going for coffee,...
Marc Arsenault poses for a photo at his lawyer's office in St. John's N.L. on Dec. 23, 2016. Arsenault is suing Newfoundland's largest health authority, alleging forced treatment for schizophrenia violated his rights ST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11)
|13 min
|needhelp
|45
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|3 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|32
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|4 hr
|Esther
|250
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|4 hr
|Cakez9945
|117
|Researchers lambast study associating HPV vacci...
|6 hr
|Vaccines Cause Au...
|3
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|6 hr
|Animal Slavery
|21
|An outbreak of mumps? Blame the anti-vaxxers
|6 hr
|friend
|4
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|big dave
|128
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Dec 31
|Beziii
|7,049
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC