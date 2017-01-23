new Paris Jackson discusses suicide attempts, fathera s death

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, says she tried to kill herself "multiple times" in the years after her father's death. The 18-year-old tells Rolling Stone in a wide-ranging interview that she battled depression and drug addiction and was entered into a residential therapy program after her last attempt at age 15. She also says she was sexually assaulted by a "complete stranger" at age 14. She touched on her father's 2009 death, saying she blames Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.