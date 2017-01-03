New legislative session brings $500B deficit, uncertainty
In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. With one eye on a $500 million state budget gap and the other on Washington, Hickenlooper and a split Colorado Legislature enter the 2017 lawmaking session with little expectation of fiscal reform and plenty of uncertainty over transportation, the state's Medicaid bills, affordable housing and illegal pot sales.
