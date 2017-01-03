New legislative session brings $500B ...

New legislative session brings $500B deficit, uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. With one eye on a $500 million state budget gap and the other on Washington, Hickenlooper and a split Colorado Legislature enter the 2017 lawmaking session with little expectation of fiscal reform and plenty of uncertainty over transportation, the state's Medicaid bills, affordable housing and illegal pot sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 4 min Retribution 14
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 29 min Raj 64
News Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06) 4 hr equalityboy81 4,406
News BTC Is Available * generic 20 mg Professional L... 9 hr StivenDr 3
News Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07) 18 hr Seattle chiroprac... 17
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) 21 hr Is 6th line on th... 3
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat worried 7,058
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Fri Aaron 130
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Thu gsugar 253
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC