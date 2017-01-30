new George HW Bush released from Hous...

new George HW Bush released from Houston hospital, returns home

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Former President George H.W. Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks. Bush, 92, was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unbearable back pain 16 min Jobair 4
I am going to be bald, Who will give me hope? 38 min Kaifee 4
Dark circle is so boring. 57 min Tanha 7
Birth mark makes me ugly, no way? 1 hr Radia 7
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr marie 7,101
How can I get ride of Psoriasis 3 hr Ana Dia 1
News New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11) 4 hr fredderik 84
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 12 hr Becak 260
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 13 hr kirton 138
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC