new George HW Bush released from Houston hospital, returns home
Former President George H.W. Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks. Bush, 92, was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unbearable back pain
|16 min
|Jobair
|4
|I am going to be bald, Who will give me hope?
|38 min
|Kaifee
|4
|Dark circle is so boring.
|57 min
|Tanha
|7
|Birth mark makes me ugly, no way?
|1 hr
|Radia
|7
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|marie
|7,101
|How can I get ride of Psoriasis
|3 hr
|Ana Dia
|1
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|4 hr
|fredderik
|84
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Becak
|260
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|13 hr
|kirton
|138
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC