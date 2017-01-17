New device monitors heart and lung so...

New device monitors heart and lung sounds at home

Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

In cases of pneumonia, congestive heart failure or even asthma, the sound is crucial, and is often responsible for 15 to 50 percent of clinic visits. "As the technology and knowledge come into the consumer's hands, they are going to be more empowered to have diagnostic computers in their own hands," says Dr. Paul Park, Hummingdoc co-founder and CEO.

