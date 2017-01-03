NC governor formally begins Medicaid expansion pursuit
North Carolina's new Democratic governor on Friday formally started his effort to expand Medicaid to more of the poor and middle class lacking insurance, even as Republicans in Washington bear down on repealing the federal health care law that offers this coverage option. Cooper's office said he sent a letter to federal regulators altering them of his intentions to seek changes that could provide health care to more than 500,000 people starting in January 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Seattle chiroprac...
|17
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|worried
|7,058
|Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inau...
|21 hr
|Huh
|1
|Should You Prescribe Statins to Aid in Post-Sur...
|21 hr
|Statin free
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Aaron
|130
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Thu
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC