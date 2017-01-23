Napolitano returns to work after hosp...

Napolitano returns to work after hospitalization

Waco Tribune-Herald

University of California President Janet Napolitano has returned to work after being hospitalized last week following side effects from cancer treatment. Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary and governor of Arizona, has been undergoing cancer treatment for five months and was hospitalized last week after suffering complications.

Chicago, IL

