Napolitano returns to work after hospitalization
University of California President Janet Napolitano has returned to work after being hospitalized last week following side effects from cancer treatment. Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary and governor of Arizona, has been undergoing cancer treatment for five months and was hospitalized last week after suffering complications.
