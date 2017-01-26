More white, Native Americans dying ea...

More white, Native Americans dying early, study says

There are 1 comment on the WFFT-TV Fort Wayne story from 19 hrs ago, titled More white, Native Americans dying early, study says. In it, WFFT-TV Fort Wayne reports that:

Premature death is on the rise for Native and white Americans in the United States, with drug overdose and suicide contributing heavily to the increase, according to a new study. "What surprised me the most was the size of the increase," said Meredith Shiels, an investigator with the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
NWO

Pickering, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/gadgets/watches/TH...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bedwetting basics 7 min kirton 13
News Monitoring prescriptions 1 hr Kenny powers 9
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 1 hr Hit me up 16
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 1 hr An Imposition 18
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 2 hr Esther 258
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia 3 hr Duck Fumfum 8
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 3 hr Duck Fumfum 76,034
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Skyaisha 7,095
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC