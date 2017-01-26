More white, Native Americans dying early, study says
There are 1 comment on the WFFT-TV Fort Wayne story from 19 hrs ago, titled More white, Native Americans dying early, study says.
Premature death is on the rise for Native and white Americans in the United States, with drug overdose and suicide contributing heavily to the increase, according to a new study. "What surprised me the most was the size of the increase," said Meredith Shiels, an investigator with the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics.
