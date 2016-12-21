More than 50 Campylobacter cases link...

More than 50 Campylobacter cases linked to raw milk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Food Industry

It advised consumers not to have any of its raw milk that they have at home and dispose or return it for a refund. Richard Park, farm owner, told BBC Radio Cumbria the safety and integrity of the milk was very important .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11) 2 hr needhelp 45
News Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal... 5 hr The Wheeze of Trump 32
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 6 hr Esther 250
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 7 hr Cakez9945 117
News Researchers lambast study associating HPV vacci... 8 hr Vaccines Cause Au... 3
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 8 hr Animal Slavery 21
News An outbreak of mumps? Blame the anti-vaxxers 9 hr friend 4
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 15 hr big dave 128
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Dec 31 Beziii 7,049
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC