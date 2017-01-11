More than 40,000 operations were carr...

More than 40,000 operations were carried out last year to remove children's teeth

22 hrs ago

More than 160 operations to remove multiple teeth from children were carried out every working day in England last year, usually as a result of tooth decay, data suggests. There were 40,800 hospital operations to remove teeth in under-18s at a cost of more than A 35.6 million, according to figures analysed by the Local Government Association .

