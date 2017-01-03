More churches reaching out to drug abusers to stem spread of HIV, hepatitis C
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. >> When Gov. Pat McCrory signed legislation in July legalizing syringe exchange programs in North Carolina, James Sizemore rejoiced. The pastor of a small church, Sizemore had - with the tacit approval of some, but not all, local law enforcement - been offering clean syringes to drug users to help them avoid contracting HIV and hepatitis C. Now he could do so without fear of arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|29 min
|Democrat Hero
|11
|Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|equalityboy81
|4,406
|BTC Is Available * generic 20 mg Professional L...
|6 hr
|StivenDr
|3
|Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|Seattle chiroprac...
|17
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|worried
|7,058
|Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inau...
|Fri
|Huh
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Aaron
|130
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Thu
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC