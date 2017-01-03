More churches reaching out to drug ab...

More churches reaching out to drug abusers to stem spread of HIV, hepatitis C

13 hrs ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. >> When Gov. Pat McCrory signed legislation in July legalizing syringe exchange programs in North Carolina, James Sizemore rejoiced. The pastor of a small church, Sizemore had - with the tacit approval of some, but not all, local law enforcement - been offering clean syringes to drug users to help them avoid contracting HIV and hepatitis C. Now he could do so without fear of arrest.

