Montana may be a model for the Medicaid work requirement
Montana State Sen. Ed Buttrey is a no-nonsense businessman from Great Falls. Like a lot of Republicans, he's not a fan of the Affordable Care Act, nor its expansion of Medicaid, the health insurance for the poor and disabled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|Seattle chiroprac...
|17
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|worried
|7,058
|Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inau...
|Fri
|Huh
|1
|Should You Prescribe Statins to Aid in Post-Sur...
|Fri
|Statin free
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Aaron
|130
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Thu
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC