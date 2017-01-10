Millennial women opposed to Trump take to streets, many for the first time
There are 1 comment on the WSNY-FM Columbus story from 14 hrs ago, titled Millennial women opposed to Trump take to streets, many for the first time. In it, WSNY-FM Columbus reports that:
Millennials, some so young they need their parents' permission and others with babies in tow, will join women's protests this weekend as their generation for the first time faces challenges to rights they have known most of their lives. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Women's March on Washington and sister marches in other cities around the world on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump is sworn into office as U.S. president.
#1 13 hrs ago
They voted for Hillary but their votes didn't count
.
Apparently it takes MORE than a 2.6 million vote democratic lead to win an election these days
.
There's something crooked in the republican bushes; so we march
