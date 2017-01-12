Marijuana legislation inches ahead de...

Marijuana legislation inches ahead despite Christie warning

Republican Gov. Chris Christie's warning to the Democrat-led Legislature not to move forward with legalizing marijuana is going mostly unheeded. Christie, a longtime opponent of legalizing the recreational use of the drug, cautioned lawmakers in an impassioned State of the State address aimed at battling the opioid epidemic.

