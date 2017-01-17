Many youth with ADHD given antipsychotic drugs: study

An Ontario study shows one in 20 children and youth have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and many are prescribed antipsychotic drugs, despite having no other mental health diagnosis. The study by the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences found almost 12 per cent of kids and youth aged one to 24 with ADHD were prescribed antipsychotics like Risperdal, which were developed to treat schizophrenia.

