Low vitamin A in pregnant women linked to Alzheimer's later in child's life: UBC study
Not taking enough vitamin A while pregnant could increase the chance of the child being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a new study out of UBC suggests. The research, released Friday and conducted by Dr. Weihong Song, the Canada Research Chair in Alzheimer's disease, is based on findings in genetically-engineered mice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|25 min
|kuda
|95
|Cigarettes
|39 min
|Trump Advocate
|4
|Bedwetting basics
|1 hr
|kirton
|19
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|2 hr
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|3 hr
|TruthBeTold
|20
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|TruthBeTold
|76,035
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|Confused and unsu...
|7,097
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC