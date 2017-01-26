Low vitamin A in pregnant women linke...

Low vitamin A in pregnant women linked to Alzheimer's later in child's life: UBC study

Not taking enough vitamin A while pregnant could increase the chance of the child being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a new study out of UBC suggests. The research, released Friday and conducted by Dr. Weihong Song, the Canada Research Chair in Alzheimer's disease, is based on findings in genetically-engineered mice.

