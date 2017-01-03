Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $10.5M more in cancer suit
A federal jury says DuPont should pay an additional $10.5 million in damages to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon. Jurors in Columbus awarded punitive damages Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. The jury previously found DuPont should pay Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Repealing ...
|1 hr
|lol
|1
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|7 hr
|gsugar
|253
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|denis
|39
|Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11)
|10 hr
|Kelly
|26
|Why Men Have More Body Image Issues Than Ever
|13 hr
|HumanSpirit
|1
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|13 hr
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|19 hr
|Sandy feet
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|kirton
|129
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|weii
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC