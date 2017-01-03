Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $10....

Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $10.5M more in cancer suit

A federal jury says DuPont should pay an additional $10.5 million in damages to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon. Jurors in Columbus awarded punitive damages Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. The jury previously found DuPont should pay Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages.

