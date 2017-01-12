Jimmy Carter, cancer-free, crusades a...

Jimmy Carter, cancer-free, crusades against Guinea worm

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

With a grin on his face, twinkle in his eyes and pep in his step, the 92-year-old former president sat down to talk with CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. Carter needed no assistance walking up stairs and settling into his chair to discuss the Carter Center's efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease infections around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 40 min High Mortality Rate 1,420
News How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11) 1 hr Laura 58
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr May_19 7,066
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... 3 hr betty johnson 1
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) 12 hr william 11
News Free screenings, flu shots offered in January 17 hr DC Dave 3
News Semi sent to ditch in two-vehicle encounter 22 hr Watcher. 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Tue kirton 131
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC