Indiana State University group working toward smoking ban

A student-led organization at Indiana State University is working to make the university a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus. The Tribune Star reports Tobacco-Free Blue was founded last spring to advocate for more limits at the university's Terre Haute campus, which is primarily tobacco free but has some outdoor designated smoking areas.

