Indiana State University group working toward smoking ban
A student-led organization at Indiana State University is working to make the university a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus. The Tribune Star reports Tobacco-Free Blue was founded last spring to advocate for more limits at the university's Terre Haute campus, which is primarily tobacco free but has some outdoor designated smoking areas.
The Tribune Star reports
