In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening ...

In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening on medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

As a marijuana extract used to treat seizures is more widely embraced, the conversation in Wisconsin is shifting to whether the time is right to approve medical marijuana. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters last week he would consider it, even as Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker say no way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06) 32 min George 4,407
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 1 hr Le Jimbo 17
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 3 hr Something went wrong 1,397
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 6 hr Kaiibae 7,059
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) 8 hr Lindsay0322 5
i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11) 11 hr Andrea dela cruz 46
News Cleveland Clinic wellness expert bashes vaccine... 15 hr Pharma SHILLS 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 6 Aaron 130
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Jan 5 gsugar 253
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC