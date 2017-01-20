Health officials urge Indiana residen...

Health officials urge Indiana residents to get flu shots

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

State health officials are urging Indiana residents to get their flu shots following a recent surge in flu-like illnesses. The Indiana State Department of Health says flu cases are rising in many parts of the state and four Indiana residents have died of influenza since October.

Chicago, IL

