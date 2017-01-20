Health officials urge Indiana residents to get flu shots
State health officials are urging Indiana residents to get their flu shots following a recent surge in flu-like illnesses. The Indiana State Department of Health says flu cases are rising in many parts of the state and four Indiana residents have died of influenza since October.
