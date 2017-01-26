Health experts: Indiana flu season currently ranked minimal
The Indiana State Department of Health says emergency rooms around the state report the number of flu cases is currently below the norm. The Journal Gazette reports that there have been nine flu-related deaths, up from one death this time last year.
