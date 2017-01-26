Health experts: Indiana flu season cu...

Health experts: Indiana flu season currently ranked minimal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Indiana State Department of Health says emergency rooms around the state report the number of flu cases is currently below the norm. The Journal Gazette reports that there have been nine flu-related deaths, up from one death this time last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 42 min smokers are fools 24
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 50 min xxdlfluxxxx 18
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 1 hr kuda 102
News Bedwetting basics 2 hr kirton 23
News Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09) 2 hr Wounded 14
News State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched 2 hr Daily 2
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 3 hr SMOKING KILLS 10
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 15 hr Zaza 7,098
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC