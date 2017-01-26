Hawaii bill would classify homelessne...

Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition

17 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

As an emergency room doctor, Hawaii Sen. Josh Green sees homeless patients suffering from diabetes, mental health problems and an array of medical issues that are more difficult to manage when they are homeless or do not have permanent housing. "It is paradigm shift for sure, but the single best thing we can do today is to allow physicians and health care providers in general to write prescriptions for housing," Green said.

