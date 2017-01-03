Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at...

Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Posing after the unveiling of the butter sculpture are, from left, dairy farmer Jim Harbach, of Clinton County, state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Vernon Horst, of the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association, state Dairy Princess Halee Wasson, of Centre County, and butter sculptors, Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, of Conshohocken. The butter sculpture is unveiled at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Repealing ... 1 hr lol 1
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 7 hr gsugar 253
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) 9 hr denis 39
Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11) 10 hr Kelly 26
News Why Men Have More Body Image Issues Than Ever 13 hr HumanSpirit 1
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... 13 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep 19 hr Sandy feet 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 20 hr kirton 129
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Wed weii 7,056
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC