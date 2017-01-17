Hairdresser faces court accused of deliberately infecting lovers with HIV
Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, will appear via videolink at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex. Rowe appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Boxing Day charged with seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempted GBH.
