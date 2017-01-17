GOP senators to present Obamacare alternative
Two Republican senators are set to introduce legislation Monday to replace Obamacare amid mounting pressure on the GOP to craft an alternative to the massive healthcare law. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana will unveil a bill that they are describing as an "Obamacare replacement plan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
