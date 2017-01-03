GOP House panel: Halt federal money f...

GOP House panel: Halt federal money for Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Republican-run House panel created to investigate Planned Parenthood and the world of fetal tissue research urged Congress on Wednesday to halt federal payments to the women's health organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) 6 hr LeroyMorris 8
Penis size 8 hr Tate1234 1
News Plastic surgery's affordable to all (Apr '06) 9 hr watson983 177
News Obama to huddle with Democrats on protecting hi... 9 hr Squirtss8380 6
News Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal... 12 hr Shakez5756 40
News Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house... 14 hr Bra 4
News How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13) 14 hr lorry lazzaro 21
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 20 hr weii 7,056
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Mon Esther 250
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 2 big dave 128
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC