GOP House panel: Halt federal money for Planned Parenthood
A Republican-run House panel created to investigate Planned Parenthood and the world of fetal tissue research urged Congress on Wednesday to halt federal payments to the women's health organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Penis size
|8 hr
|Tate1234
|1
|Plastic surgery's affordable to all (Apr '06)
|9 hr
|watson983
|177
|Obama to huddle with Democrats on protecting hi...
|9 hr
|Squirtss8380
|6
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|12 hr
|Shakez5756
|40
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|14 hr
|Bra
|4
|How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13)
|14 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|21
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|weii
|7,056
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Mon
|Esther
|250
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|big dave
|128
|
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC