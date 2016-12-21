Germany to cull more turkeys after bi...

Germany to cull more turkeys after bird flu outbreak spreads

Read more: Yahoo!

About 22,000 turkeys are to be culled after suspect cases of bird flu were found on two more German farms in the major German poultry production region of Lower Saxony, authorities said on Monday. It is not yet known if the cases involve the contagious H5N8 flu strain but the birds will be culled as a precaution, the local government authority in Cloppenburg in Lower Saxony said.

Chicago, IL

