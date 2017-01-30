Games, crafts, other activities may s...

Games, crafts, other activities may safeguard aging brain

Even in your 70s and beyond, simple activities including web-surfing, playing bridge and socializing can stave off mental decline, new research says. Benefits were greatest in computer users and in those without a gene variation linked with Alzheimer's disease.

