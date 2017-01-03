Fully repealing Obamacare will cost $...

Fully repealing Obamacare will cost $350 billion

President-elect Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans love to say how unaffordable Obamacare is. But completely repealing the health reform law would be pretty costly to the federal budget.

Chicago, IL

