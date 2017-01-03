France orders massive duck cull to contain bird flu
France on Wednesday ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe episode of bird flu as it tries to contain the virus which has been spreading quickly over the past month, the agriculture ministry said. All free range ducks, as well as geese, will be slaughtered between Jan. 5 and approximately Jan. 20 in an area in southwestern France comprising parts of the Gers, Landes and Hautes-Pyrenees administrative departments, it said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Penis size
|5 hr
|Tate1234
|1
|Plastic surgery's affordable to all (Apr '06)
|5 hr
|watson983
|177
|Obama to huddle with Democrats on protecting hi...
|6 hr
|Squirtss8380
|6
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|9 hr
|Shakez5756
|40
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|10 hr
|Bra
|4
|How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13)
|10 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|21
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|weii
|7,056
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Mon
|Esther
|250
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|big dave
|128
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC