Flu season starting to peak
Flu season is in full swing and it's starting to look like a severe one, U.S. health officials said Friday. That's why they're urging that the most vulnerable -- the very young, the elderly, the chronically ill and pregnant women -- get their shots before it's too late.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|5 min
|Cops are degenerates
|1,400
|Flu rates are on the rise in Oakville and acros...
|1 hr
|r injections a ki...
|1
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|3 hr
|Margaret Gray
|2
|More help for gambling addiction coming
|9 hr
|Blacklist DR. BE...
|1
|ana massage in bandung online 24 hours 2017
|9 hr
|ANA AULIA
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Mim
|7,063
|How Big Pharma Has Become Big Drug Pusher
|Mon
|okimar
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Aaron
|130
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC