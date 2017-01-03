Five little-known diseases to watch o...

Five little-known diseases to watch out for in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Luton Today

The phrase "emerging disease", to describe an infectious disease that is new to humans or which is suddenly increasing its geographical range or number of cases, dates back to the 1960s. But it was the realisation in the late 1970s and early 1980s that the world was in the throes of previously unrecognised pandemics of genital herpes and AIDS, that really propelled the term into the mainstream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Luton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) 1 hr Lindsay0322 5
i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11) 5 hr Andrea dela cruz 46
News Cleveland Clinic wellness expert bashes vaccine... 9 hr Pharma SHILLS 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 9 hr Were just afraid 37
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 10 hr PAYBACK 14
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 13 hr Raj 64
News Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06) 17 hr equalityboy81 4,406
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat worried 7,058
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 6 Aaron 130
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Jan 5 gsugar 253
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,108

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC