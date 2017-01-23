Federal judge swats Aetna bid to buy rival health insurer Humana
A federal judge has rejected health insurer Aetna's plan to buy rival Humana Inc. for about $34 billion and become a major player in the market for Medicare Advantage coverage. U.S. District Judge John Bates says in an opinion filed Monday that he largely agrees with federal regulators who contended that such a combination would hurt competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lithium class action (Aug '12)
|23 min
|E H Mitchell
|5
|Halton paramedics kept busy this flu season
|1 hr
|take a taxi
|1
|medical exam
|3 hr
|kirton
|1
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|11 hr
|KY Democrat
|66
|i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Ashley
|48
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|18 hr
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|any one who used hairmax for hair treatment? (May '16)
|19 hr
|Aberdeen
|2
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Marisol1994
|7,086
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|kirton
|136
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC