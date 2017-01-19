Feast your eyes on the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. The most expensive home for sale in the U.S. could be yours for a cool $250 million. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://usat.ly/2jDzbmQ The Los Angeles, Calif., home boasts 38,000 square feet and comes equipped with six bars, a massage room and spa, a theater and an 85-foot infinity pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.