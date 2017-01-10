Facebook restores page for breast can...

Facebook restores page for breast cancer tattoo artist

Facebook says it was mistaken in disabling the accounts of woman who aids breast cancer survivors in the St. Louis area by creating tattoos of the nipple and areola after reconstructive surgery. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Facebook told Kerry Soraci on Friday that an employee was mistaken in removing her accounts, claiming they did not meet "community standards."

