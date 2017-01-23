Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery ...

Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer new

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOV9

The Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later. The 38-year-old says that her doctor didn't recommend that she return to work so soon but that "sports were my escape."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOV9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr Mws 7,089
News doctor puts a syringe in arm of children 2 hr Jack 1
Anxiety, Sleep disorders 4 hr Ricky 1
Poll do u wear diapers and are over 10? (Apr '10) 5 hr kirton 2
top shelf indoor $ outdoor weed 5 hr kevin logan 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 5 hr lye soap 238
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr Worker 70
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sun kirton 136
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC