Electrical tape-bikinis and sun for p...

Electrical tape-bikinis and sun for perfect tan lines in Rio

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, a woman in search of crisp tan lines lounges in the sun wearing a bikini made of black electrical tape at the Erika Bronze rooftop salon in the suburb of Realengo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Dermatologists are more horrified than impressed with the technique, which they say can increase the chance of getting skin cancers, including melanoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 1 hr Duck Fumfum 76,026
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 2 hr Truck u Fole 7
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 5 hr Carl from Pittsfield 1,443
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 6 hr Monica 7,093
Indian and Black mixed babies what would they l... (Aug '09) 8 hr Roland X 35
rectal 8 hr kirton 1
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 9 hr Jigger 87
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 22 kirton 136
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC