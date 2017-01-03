E-cigarettes cost-effective way to help smokers quit - analysis
Ireland is the only country in the EU to include e-cigarettes in a state assessment of how best to help citizens give up smoking E-cigarettes are a cost-effective way of helping people to quit smoking, the first official analysis of its kind in Europe has found. Ireland is the only country in the EU to include e-cigarettes in a state assessment of how best to help citizens give up smoking.
