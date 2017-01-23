Dying from cancer: Could your locatio...

Dying from cancer: Could your location determine your fate?

According to research published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Journal of the American Medical Association, U.S. cancer death rates have stead... CHICAGO - Americans in certain struggling parts of the country are dying from cancer at rising rates, even as the cancer death rate nationwide continues to fall, an exhaustive new analysis has found. In parts of the country that are relatively poor, and have higher rates of obesity and smoking, cancer death rates rose nearly 50 percent, while wealthier pockets of the country saw death rates fall by nearly half.

