Doctors remove 6-foot tapeworm through man's mouth
Doctors in India were stunned to remove a tapeworm measuring more than 6 feet through a patient's mouth, according to a report published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Cyriac Phillips wrote in an email that the 48-year-old man underwent a colonoscopy in 2014 after complaints of "tolerable" abdominal pain that had gone on for two months and test results indicating low hemoglobin concentrations in his blood.
