Doctors remove 6-foot tapeworm throug...

Doctors remove 6-foot tapeworm through man's mouth

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

Doctors in India were stunned to remove a tapeworm measuring more than 6 feet through a patient's mouth, according to a report published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Cyriac Phillips wrote in an email that the 48-year-old man underwent a colonoscopy in 2014 after complaints of "tolerable" abdominal pain that had gone on for two months and test results indicating low hemoglobin concentrations in his blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Zaza 7,098
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. 5 hr roll tide 3
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 6 hr Jbrownes 17
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr cccccccc 98
News Bedwetting basics 7 hr kirton 21
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 7 hr Marlboro Man 21
News Cigarettes 8 hr Jim Lively 5
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC