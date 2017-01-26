Danish firm to set up Oxford University diabetes research centre despite Brexit
Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is to invest A 115 million in a new diabetes research centre in Oxford despite the unfortunate "uncertainties" created by Brexit. The move is to go ahead despite last year's vote for the UK to leave the EU, with the company citing "world-leading scientists from the University of Oxford" as the reason for the decision.
