Czechs a step away from smoking ban in bars, restaurants

The Czech Republic is one step away from losing its status of one of the last havens for tobacco smokers in Europe. The Senate, the upper house of Parliament, voted 45-12 on Thursday to approve a smoking ban in bars, restaurants and cafes.

