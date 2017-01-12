CVS puts out generic competitor to Ep...

CVS puts out generic competitor to EpiPen at a 6th the price Read Story AP

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

This is a photo illustration of an EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people having a severe allergic reaction. NEW YORK CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan's EpiPen at about a sixth of its price, just months after the maker of the emergency allergy treatment was eviscerated before Congress because of its soaring cost to consumers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intravenous vitamin C tested to fight cancer (Jun '06) 19 min johncatz 34
Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11) 4 hr bfrg1 27
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) 4 hr bfrg1 12
News New weight-loss drug may be available soon (Sep '06) 4 hr bfrg1 9
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 5 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,428
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 5 hr Were just afraid 39
News How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11) 11 hr Laura 58
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 11 hr May_19 7,066
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Tue kirton 131
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC