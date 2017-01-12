CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
Health insurance giant Cigna said it will no longer cover Mylan's EpiPen, which had been subject the a controversial price hike in 2016. Amid the negative press, Mylan ended up offering a coupon to reduce the drug's price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Gay Peace on Earth
|1,431
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|2 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Intravenous vitamin C tested to fight cancer (Jun '06)
|9 hr
|johncatz
|34
|Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11)
|13 hr
|bfrg1
|27
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|bfrg1
|12
|New weight-loss drug may be available soon (Sep '06)
|13 hr
|bfrg1
|9
|How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11)
|20 hr
|Laura
|58
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|May_19
|7,066
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Tue
|kirton
|131
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC