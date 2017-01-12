County News: Bird flu quarantine extended after fresh outbreak
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has extended the prevention zone that requires all poultry to be housed or separated from contact with wild birds after a further case of bird flu was confirmed in a backyard flock in Wales. The prevention zone, first announced on 6 December, will now remain in place until February 28. The extension applies to England, Wales and Scotland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex County Times.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|3 hr
|what r cancer causes
|6
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|StillaVirgin
|15
|Hiller's Markets Quits Smoking
|5 hr
|Hahahahahahaha
|2
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Latty
|7,068
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1,434
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|10 hr
|butters_
|4
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|17 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 10
|kirton
|131
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC