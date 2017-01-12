County News: Bird flu quarantine exte...

County News: Bird flu quarantine extended after fresh outbreak

Read more: West Sussex County Times

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has extended the prevention zone that requires all poultry to be housed or separated from contact with wild birds after a further case of bird flu was confirmed in a backyard flock in Wales. The prevention zone, first announced on 6 December, will now remain in place until February 28. The extension applies to England, Wales and Scotland.

Chicago, IL

