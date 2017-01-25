Connecticut would be 10th most affect...

Connecticut would be 10th most affected by ACA repeal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Abigail Salinas Lopez, of Danbury, tries to enroll her family in Access Health CT, the state-based health insurance exchange that launched last year as part of the Affordable Care Act, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014 at The Multicultural Center in Danbury. Connecticut is expected to be one of the state's most-affected by the expected repeal of the Affordable Care Act, according to a new report from the website WalletHub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia 4 min Duck Fumfum 3
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 14 min Duck Fumfum 76,028
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 35 min matt was busted 1,444
News Monitoring prescriptions 39 min Bigbadassmf 1
News Smoking ban harmed pub trade, says landlord 2 hr Sherlock 1
News Proposed bill would raise the smoking age from ... 2 hr Bad Move 1
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 5 hr Truck u Fole 7
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 9 hr Monica 7,093
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 22 kirton 136
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC