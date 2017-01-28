California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer.
California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer first treated in 2012, his office announced Saturday. Brown's oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco, said the cancer is not extensive and can be treated with "a short course of radiotherapy."
