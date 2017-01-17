Caitlin Moran reveals fear of dying b...

Caitlin Moran reveals fear of dying before her work is complete

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

The Raised By Wolves creator also predicted her death would be the result of lung cancer, as she "cannot stop smoking". Her comments came during an in-depth interview with Kirsty Young on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 44 min truth 52
News Gestational diabetes increases risk for postpar... 2 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Patients are evaluated for assisted suicide the... 2 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... 2 hr HumanSpirit 1
News New avenue for anti-depressant therapy discovered 3 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 3 hr Marisol1994 7,086
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... 10 hr HumanSpirit 27
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 15 hr kirton 136
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC